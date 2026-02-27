Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 27: Banking offence cases have become the most commonly registered complaints with police in recent months.

According to data made public by Nepal Police, 1,017 banking offence cases were registered in the month of February 2026. This accounts for 22.29 percent of the total cases filed during the month.

A total of 563 cases, or 12.34 percent, were registered under offences against public interest, health, safety, convenience, and morality.

Police also recorded 494 suicide cases, 436 drug-related offences, 380 accidental death cases, and 364 theft cases.

Across the country, 4,561 cases were registered during the month. The highest number was recorded in the Kathmandu Valley, with 1,337 cases.

Province-wise data show 775 cases in Koshi Province, 704 in Madhes Province, 573 in Lumbini, 388 in Bagmati, 367 in Gandaki, 258 in Sudurpaschim, and the lowest, 159 cases, in Karnali Province.

People’s News Monitoring Service