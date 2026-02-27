Spread the love

Mahottari, Feb 27: Veteran politician Sharat Singh Bhandari is once again in the race from Mahottari 2. Now affiliated with the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, the 71-year-old leader has been contesting elections for 44 years. He has lost only twice, once in 1994 when he did not contest, and again in 2013 when voters rejected him

This time, Bhandari has been telling voters that he had no intention of running and that the party forced him to contest. Some voters are not convinced. Brajesh Yadav of Loharpatti says Bhandari has made similar appeals in past elections, calling each one his last. Rameshwar Yadav points out that Bhandari has already served as minister 19 times. “If he had completed even one major project during each term, this area would have seen 19 visible improvements by now,” he says

Locals complain that road conditions remain poor. Several projects, including the Bharpurra Loharpatti road and Piprari road, were inaugurated years ago but remain incomplete. Health services are also weak. None of the six local units in the constituency has a hospital. In some municipalities, even primary health centers are missing, forcing residents to travel to Jaleshwar or Janakpur for treatment

Party leaders defend Bhandari. JSP Nepal leader Amit Thakur claims roads have expanded to every village under his tenure and argues that progress cannot happen overnight. Another central leader, Jasar Yadav, says Bhandari has consistently raised Madhes issues and that repeated electoral victories show public trust

Bhandari’s political career began during the Panchayat era. He won National Panchayat elections in 1981 and 1986 and first became assistant minister in the government led by Marich Man Singh Shrestha. Over the decades, he has held multiple ministerial portfolios under different governments. He lost both seats he contested in the 2013 Constituent Assembly election but returned to Parliament in 2017 and 2022, again serving as minister in subsequent year.

This election, Mahottari 2 has 37 candidates. Observers predict a tough contest between Bhandari and Nepali Congress candidate Kiran Yadav. With growing calls for generational change, voters appear divided between experience and the desire for new leadership

जेनजी आन्दोलनबारे मुख्य चार दलका घोषणापत्रमा के छ ?

काठमाडौँ । फागुन २१ गते हुने प्रतिनिधिसभा निर्वाचनका लागि राजनीतिक दलहरूले घोषणापत्र सार्वजनिक गरिसकेका छन् ।

गत भदौ २३ र २४ गते भएको जेनजी आन्दोलनका कारण मध्यावधि निर्वाचन हुन लागेको हो । नत्र ०७९ मंसिरमा सम्पन्न निर्वाचनपछि निर्माण भएको प्रतिनिधिसभाको कार्यकाल ०८४ मंसिरमा सकिन्थ्यो ।

जुन आन्दोलनका कारण अहिले निर्वाचन हुने अवस्था निर्माण भयो, त्यो आन्दोलनलाई राजनीतिक दलहरूले आफ्नो घोषणापत्रमा फरक–फरक तरिकाले अथ्र्याएका छन् । मुख्य चार राजनीतिक दल नेपाली कांग्रेस, नेकपा एमाले, नेपाली कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी र राष्ट्रिय स्वतन्त्र पार्टी (रास्वपा)ले जेनजी आन्दोलनबारे फरक फरक तरिकाले घोषणापत्रमा व्याख्या र विश्लेषण गरेका छन् ।

जेनजी आन्दोलन हुने बेलासम्म प्रधानमन्त्री रहेका केपी शर्मा ओली र उनको पार्टी नेकपा एमालेले लामै विश्लेषण र व्याख्या चुनावी घोषणापत्रमा गरेको छ । घोषणापत्रमा पार्टी अध्यक्ष ओलीको सन्देशमा र एमालेले बनाउँछ भन्ने शीर्षकमा आन्दोलनबारे व्याख्या गरेको छ ।

ओलीले सन्देशमा ३ स्थानमा आन्दोलनबारे चर्चा गरेका छन् । ओलीले सर्वप्रथम भदौ २३ र २४ को आन्दोलनलाई अकल्पनीय भनेका छन् ।

दोस्रोमा ओलीले ६ बुँदामा जेनजी आन्दोलबारे प्रश्न तेर्‍स्याएका छन् । र भनेका छन्, ‘भदौ २३ को घटना स्वतःस्फूर्त थियो कि तयारीसहितको षडयन्त्र ? या भदौ २४ को विध्वंशको लागि आधार तयार पार्न घूसपैठियाहरूले भड्काएको हिंसा ?’

साथै ओलीले घोषणापत्रमा आफ्नो सन्देशमा देशैभर भदौ २४ गते गरिएको महाविनाश अप्रत्यासिछ घटना नभएको समेत उल्लेख गरेका छन् । उनले त्यो घटनालाई नेपाल राष्ट्रको रार्वभौमसत्ता र यसको अस्तित्व मेट्न योजनाबद्ध रूपमा गरिएको आक्रमण भएको ओलीको भनाइ थियो ।

ओलीको सन्देशमा मात्रै होइन एमालेले घोषणापत्रको एमालेले बनाउँछ भन्ने शीर्षकमा ध्वस्त संरचनाहरूलाई जोडेर सिंगो राष्ट्रको पुनर्उत्थान गरिछाड्ने उल्लेख गरेको छ ।

नेपाली कम्युनिस्ट पार्टीले आन्दोलनलाई त्यति वास्ता दिएको छैन । ‘पार्टीको चुनावी प्रतिबद्धतापत्रको नेपाली कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी नै किन’ भन्ने शीर्षकमा थोरै मात्रै उल्लेख गरेको छ । नयाँ र पपुलिस्ट शक्तिलाई भदौ २४ गतेको विध्वंससँग जोड्नुबाहेक अरू लेखेको छैन ।

नेपाली कांग्रेसले जेनजी आन्दोलनका क्रममा भएका मानवीय क्षतिलगायत गम्भीर मानवअधिकार उल्लंघन तथा हिंसाजन्य ज्यायतीका घटनाहरूको यथाशीघ्र स्वतन्त्र, निष्पक्ष छानबिनमार्फत सत्य अन्वेषण तथा न्याय निरुपण गरिनुपर्ने उल्लेख गरेको छ । कांग्रेसले दोषीलाई कानुनी कठघरामा उभ्याउने प्रतिबद्धतासमेत जनाएको छ । ‘घटनामा संलग्न दोषीहरूलाई कानुनको कठघरामा उभ्याई पीडितलाई न्याय सुनिश्चित गर्ने विषयमा नेपाली कांग्रेसको अविचलित प्रतिबद्धता छ,’ कांग्रेसले घोषणापत्रमा लेखेको छ ।

राष्ट्रिय स्वतन्त्र पार्टीले घोषणापत्रमा भदौ २३ र २४ गते भएको घटनाको छानबिन गर्न गठित आयोगको सुझाव र सिफारिसलाई कार्यान्वयन गर्ने प्रतिबद्धता जनाएको छ ।