By Our Reporter

Whenever election seasons arrive, parties release polished promises, and public skepticism quietly grows. And such suspicion goes up due to a lack of credibility of promises as most of them are not executed.

Nepal has already crossed major political turning points. The armed conflict, the 2006 People’s Movement, and the Constituent Assembly reshaped the state. The country became a republic, adopted federalism, and redesigned the electoral system. On paper, the transformation looks substantial. Yet public frustration persists. That gap between structural reform and lived reality sits at the center of today’s distrust.

The rise of the Gen Z movement reflects accumulated fatigue. Young voters are questioning not only who governs but how the system functions. Their concerns about parliamentary instability, the recycling of the same leaders, and weak accountability point to a deeper legitimacy problem. While the political class debates institutional mechanics, the public questions political behavior itself.

The major parties’ manifestos reinforce this contradiction. The Nepali Congress presents constitutional amendment as forward-looking reform. Its pledges, including term limits, fewer ministries, and financial openness, sound reasonable. The problem is credibility. Similar promises appeared in the past and quietly faded after elections. Without a record of delivery, fresh commitments struggle to persuade.

The UML’s emphasis on technology driven governance, including the use of artificial intelligence to curb corruption, sounds modern but risks appearing cosmetic. Corruption in Nepal is rarely technical. It survives through political protection, weak enforcement, and selective accountability. Software cannot replace political will. Until enforcement agencies act impartially, digital tools will remain largely symbolic.

The Nepal Communist Party’s position to protect the federal democratic system while refining it appears pragmatic. Its proposals to reduce election costs and keep the cabinet small address real concerns. Still, the deeper weakness lies inside parties themselves. Internal democracy remains fragile. Candidate selection often lacks openness. Leadership power stays concentrated. Under such conditions, even a well-designed system can falter. Parties that preach democracy publicly but avoid it internally weaken their own message.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party’s call for a directly elected executive taps into public frustration with coalition instability. The appeal is understandable. Yet system change driven mainly by anger can create fresh risks. Power concentration without firm institutional checks could replace instability with over centralization. Nepal’s political history offers enough warnings. Structural reform demands careful design, not emotional momentum.

The text’s most persuasive insight is that Nepal’s problem is partly cultural. Constitutional provisions already guarantee many rights and institutional mechanisms. The repeated failure lies in implementation. Laws exist but enforcement lags. Commitments are announced but follow through weakens. Leadership often revolves around personalities instead of policy continuity. In this environment, repeated constitutional tinkering risks becoming political distraction.

Restoring public trust requires concrete steps. First, enforce internal party democracy. Transparent internal elections or verifiable primaries would loosen closed leadership control. Parties that practice democracy internally tend to govern more responsibly.

Second, make political finance fully traceable. Real time disclosure of donations, independent audits, and strict penalties for concealment would address a major source of suspicion. Financial opacity quickly erodes trust.

Third, strengthen independent oversight bodies. Anti-corruption agencies, the Election Commission, and parliamentary committees must function without political pressure. Appointments should follow merit based and publicly scrutinized procedures.

Fourth, introduce enforceable performance benchmarks. Manifesto commitments should not remain campaign poetry. Governments must present regular public reports on delivery, reviewed in parliament.

Finally, voters must adjust their own behavior. Emotional slogans have carried excessive weight. Electoral pressure works only when citizens consistently reward performance and punish empty rhetoric.

Nepal is not short of constitutional provisions or reform proposals. It lacks political honesty and institutional discipline. Until that gap narrows, the cycle described in the text will repeat with grim predictability. The coming election still offers a chance to interrupt that pattern, if both leaders and voters treat it seriously.