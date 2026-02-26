Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

There are two broad types of Nepali citizens. One consists of genuine Nepalis who consistently think about Nepal’s sovereignty and national interest. The other comprises foreign-funded Nepalis who primarily promote the interests of their external donors. It is no secret that figures such as former prime ministers Pushpakamal Dahal and Baburam Bhattarai, communal leader the late Padmaratna Tuladhar, and Krishna Khanal fall into the latter category—individuals who have never genuinely worked for the betterment of Nepal.

This problem is not limited to politics. In journalism as well, many individuals have risen to “influential” positions through funding from the Open Society and other international non-governmental organizations (INGOs). The same pattern can be observed across all sectors of the state—judiciary, executive, and legislature alike.

The voices of patriotic citizens have been systematically suppressed by these foreign-aligned actors. This became even clearer when Baburam Bhattarai emerged as a patron of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), reportedly with the promise of becoming the next President of the Republic of Nepal.

The March 5 election is not being organized to resolve the grave crisis the country is facing. Instead, it appears aimed at empowering a group backed by foreign interests, particularly those associated with the RSP. This does not mean we support the traditional political parties or leaders who have repeatedly enjoyed power. We firmly oppose those corrupt leaders who plundered the state treasury without restraint.

The major demands raised by the September 8 and 9 Gen-Z movement were clear: punishment for corrupt leaders, an end to systemic corruption, constitutional amendments, reduction of unproductive government expenditure, increased investment in education, health, and employment-generating sectors, and justice for the killing of 77 innocent Nepalis, including Gen-Z protesters. However, the Gen-Z protest was hijacked by pro-American forces, and Sushila Karki was installed as prime minister with the sole mandate of holding House of Representatives elections on March 5. This is not a genuine solution to the national crisis.

Time and again, in his messages to the nation, former King Gyanendra has called for broader unity across all sectors and for the development of a national consensus to safeguard Nepal’s sovereignty and independence while resolving the ongoing crisis. In his message on the birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah the Great this year, he reiterated this view. Again, on the eve of National Democracy Day, the former King emphasized that elections alone cannot solve the country’s problems and that a national consensus is essential.

King Gyanendra has not explicitly called for the cancellation of the March 5 elections, but he has expressed serious concern that elections are not an adequate solution at this time. Nevertheless, political figures such as Rabi Lamichhane—who faces multiple fraud cases—and Pushpa Kamal Dahal—implicated in numerous scandals, including the deaths of over 17,000 innocent people—have reacted defensively to the King’s message, which was clearly dedicated to national interest. These leaders continue to sell false hopes to the public, while their real objective is to secure immunity for themselves by getting elected to the House of Representatives.

It is evident that the present political system has become non-functional. Following the September 9 agreement between President Ram Chandra Paudel and so-called Gen-Z representatives, the system has survived only on life support. In other words, the current Sushila Karki government is unconstitutional and has failed to address the Gen-Z demands. Instead, it has imposed an election that the Nepali people never asked for.

Indeed, national prosperity cannot be achieved under the current constitution. The secular, federal republican system has become so expensive that national revenue cannot sustain it. Under this political arrangement, rampant corruption and commission-based governance remain unchecked. In short, this model of democracy has failed in Nepal.

What Nepal needs now is a form of democracy accepted by all sectors of society—one that is grounded in genuine checks and balances. Democracy must not become a playground for foreign powers; it must be run by Nepalis, for Nepalis.