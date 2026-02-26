Spread the love

By Our Political Analyst

Next Thursday (March 5), the nation will go to the polls to elect members of the House of Representatives. Unlike in the past, there is little enthusiasm among voters. Under normal circumstances, the periodic elections should have been held in 2028. However, following the September 10 agreement between the Gen-Z representatives and President Ramchandra Paudel, the election date of March 5, 2026 was announced in the aftermath of the bloodshed on September 8 and 9, 2025.

An interim government led by Sushila Karki was formed in an unconstitutional manner. Soon after assuming office, Karki also unconstitutionally dissolved the House of Representatives.

The Gen-Z representatives had put forward a long list of demands. These included punishment for the authorities responsible for the killing of 77 individuals, including more than 45 Gen-Z demonstrators; strong action against those involved in various scandals through effective anti-corruption measures; and the scrapping of the federal structure, among others.

Prime Minister Karki initially claimed that all problems, including corruption, could be resolved within five days. However, after assuming office, she avoided responding to the Gen-Z demands, stating that her sole mandate was to conduct elections on March 5, 2026. “The newly elected government will be responsible for addressing the Gen-Z demands,” she said.

Repeating the Same Musical-Chair Game?

The September 8 and 9 unrest was driven by a demand for political reform, yet the Nepali people were offered elections instead. Elections alone cannot address the agendas put forward by the Gen-Z demonstrators, which reflected the collective aspirations of patriotic Nepalis. Eventually, the Gen-Z movement was hijacked by a certain group, and an election date was declared.

In reality, the system currently being practiced—secularism, federalism, and republicanism—has already collapsed. Nevertheless, in the interests of the United States, efforts are being made to reinforce the existing system.

The main objective of this election appears to be the consolidation of political forces aligned with American agendas. However, elections conducted under the current political structure are unlikely to produce a party with an absolute majority. As a result, a hung parliament is probable, and the cycle of coalition governments is likely to continue.

Addressing the Gen-Z demands would require constitutional amendments. Yet, in the absence of a two-thirds majority in Parliament, such amendments are not possible. Meanwhile, the nation has spent billions of rupees on elections that are unlikely to provide a way out of the ongoing crisis. Observers believe that the election results could lead the nation to a critical situation, particularly in view of Nepal’s geopolitical location.