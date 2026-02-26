Spread the love

The opening of new travel routes to the hitherto virgin regions of Dolpa, Mustang, and Manang, north of the Himalayas on the Tibetan Plateau, is myopic, says Karna Shakya.

Mr. Shakya is a naturalist, hotelier, and conservationist with multi-dimensional interests. He added, “During the Panchayat days, these areas were not opened for political and diplomatic reasons. However, the fact of the matter is that this exotic paradise cannot sustain a rush of tourists, as its fragile vegetation and limited water supply will not only be disturbed but could be permanently damaged.”

People’s Review, May 25 1992