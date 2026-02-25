Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 25: Nepal women’s national football team captain Sabitra Bhandari, known as Samba, has announced that the required funds for her medical treatment have been fully collected.

In a social media post on Tuesday, March 5, the forward said the full amount needed for her knee injury treatment has now been raised.

Bhandari, who is currently in New Zealand to play in the Australian top division Ninja A Women’s League, had earlier appealed for financial support from fans. On Monday, she said the insurance coverage provided by her club would not be enough to cover treatment costs.

In that appeal, she estimated the total expense could reach 80,000 US dollars, roughly equivalent to Rs 11.5 million.

On Tuesday, she confirmed that the amount has been deposited in both her Nepali bank account and on an international fundraising platform. According to her update, more than Rs 10 million has been collected in her Nepali account, along with about Rs 4.5 million through the foreign platform.

Sabitra is currently undergoing treatment in New Zealand. She has suffered a serious injury to her MCL and damage to the graft in her ACL, which had undergone surgery four years ago. Her club, Wellington Phoenix FC of the Australian women’s top division league, confirmed the serious injury in January.

After the target amount was reached, Sabitra thanked supporters for their generosity and expressed her determination to return to the field.

“I say with firm resolve, I will return. I will return stronger. I will once again wear Nepal’s jersey and step onto the field. For the country, for all of you, and for the faith that has carried me forward,” she wrote.

People’s News Monitoring Service