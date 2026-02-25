Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 25: Anyone found obstructing the election campaign of a political party or candidate from another party will face a fine of up to Rs 200,000.

The Election Commission has stated that under federal law, any act intended to prevent someone from carrying out election campaigning or exercising their voting rights, including creating obstacles, instigating obstruction, or unlawful detention, can lead to a fine of Rs 200,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

The Commission said it has been monitoring the campaign activities of political parties and candidates participating in the House of Representatives election through various means.

It noted that it has received complaints and reports alleging that campaign activities of some parties or candidates have been obstructed in different ways by rival parties, their cadres, or members of the public.

The Commission also said it has taken serious note of information published in various media outlets on such incidents.

An election code of conduct has already been issued outlining the behavior that political parties, candidates, their sister organizations, and concerned individuals must follow.

The code clearly states that no one is allowed to disrupt or create any kind of obstruction to rallies, mass meetings, corner gatherings, meetings, assemblies, or any other programs organized by a political party, candidate, or their affiliated bodies.

According to the Election Offences and Punishment Act, no person is allowed to obstruct anyone from filing candidacy, conducting election campaigns under prevailing federal law, or exercising the right to vote during the election process.

The Commission has stressed that political parties, candidates, the general public, and all stakeholders share the responsibility to ensure the upcoming election is conducted in a free, fair, impartial, and fear free environment.

The Commission has urged all concerned not to engage in or encourage any act that obstructs election campaigning in violation of existing federal election laws.

People’s News Monitoring Service