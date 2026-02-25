Spread the love

Manang, Feb 25: Only nine days remain before voting for the House of Representatives election, and candidates can campaign only until 48 hours before polling. Across Nepal, the race has intensified as contenders scramble to win voters. Yet the scene in Manang stands apart from the usual political rivalry.

Manang, the district that usually announces results first because it has the country’s smallest voter base, is witnessing an unusual show of unity. Instead of competing separately, major parties are campaigning together, and in a twist, for a rival party’s nominee.

In this Himalayan district, leaders of CPN UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party are asking voters to support Nepali Congress candidate Tek Bahadur Gurung.

Initially, UML had fielded Polden Chhopang Gurung and RPP had nominated Kuwir Singh Gurung. Both registered their candidacies on Magh 6. By the withdrawal deadline on Magh 9, both had exited the race. The decision followed a locally mediated process in which Buddhist lamas facilitated talks to avoid possible conflict during the election.

When negotiations between Congress candidate Tek Bahadur and UML’s Polden failed to produce consensus, the leaders resorted to a lottery style draw conducted in front of the lamas. The result favored Congress. Accepting the outcome, both UML and RPP candidates withdrew and agreed to back Gurung.

Since then, Polden and Kuwir have been actively campaigning for the Congress nominee under the tree election symbol. On Tuesday, March 5, Tek Bahadur and Polden even shared the same stage at Tachai in Nasong Rural Municipality Ward 8.

Local leaders say the joint move has created a rare sense of unity in Manang. UML youth leader Arbin Gurung said the understanding prevented personal rifts among closely related communities. He noted that in a small district like Manang, political rivalry often strains family ties.

Tarun Dal Manang chair Yagya Ghale echoed the sentiment, saying the joint platform sent a strong message that parties can coexist. He recalled how political differences once divided social and cultural events in villages.

Polden said he had long tried to build such consensus and expressed confidence that voters would support Tek Bahadur with a strong majority. Tek Bahadur, in turn, publicly acknowledged UML’s cooperation, saying the district’s close kinship ties made unity necessary.

Despite the broad agreement, the race is not entirely uncontested. Tek Bahadur faces challengers from the CPN and the Mongol National Organization. Manang has 7,000 registered voters, including 3,623 men and 3,377 women.

People’s News Monitoring Service