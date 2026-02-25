Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 25: With the upcoming elections in mind, the Nepal Oil Corporation has increased imports of cooking LPG. The corporation said it has stepped up gas loading from Indian Oil Corporation to prevent any market shortage during the election period.

According to the corporation, the highest volume of gas loading so far this year was recorded yesterday, Tuesday. A total of 138 gas bullets were loaded in a single day, equivalent to about 173,800 cylinders.

Chandika Bhatt, Executive Director of the Nepal Oil Corporation, urged consumers not to worry, saying gas supply will remain regular even during the election period. The corporation said it has kept storage and distribution systems tight to prevent any artificial shortage in the market.

