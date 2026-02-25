Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 25: Durga Prasai, the coordinator of the Nation, Nationality, Religion–Culture and Citizen Protection Grand Campaign, has been released today.

He was released in accordance with an order of the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, a bench of Supreme Court Justices Manoj Kumar Sharma and Meghraj Pokharel ordered his release in response to a habeas corpus writ filed on his behalf.

However, as the required procedures had not been completed, he was released only on Wednesday.

The police had arrested him on charges of involvement in activities aimed at disrupting the election. Prasai has been repeatedly arrested and released in the past.

People’s News Monitoring Service.