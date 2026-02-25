Spread the love

Kanchanpur, Feb 25: All border entry points in Kanchanpur connected to India will be closed to ensure the House of Representatives election is conducted in a free, fair, and fear-free environment.

According to Assistant Chief District Officer Mohanchandra Joshi of the District Administration Office, Kanchanpur, the closure will remain in effect from midnight Monday, March 2, until midnight Thursday, March 5, targeting the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5.

Joshi said that from midnight on March 4, all vehicle movement will be halted until the completion of voting, except for essential services such as ambulances, traffic police, fire engines, telecommunications, hearse vehicles, hospital services, electricity services, vehicles of diplomatic missions bearing CD number plates, and vehicles with special permits.

He stated that the decision was taken to ensure the election is conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and dignified manner.

People’s News Monitoring Service