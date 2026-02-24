Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 24: Press Council Nepal has urged media outlets to remain fully neutral and responsible during the election period. The council, which has been regularly monitoring mass media across the country, reminded that it is carrying out special monitoring during the House of Representatives election 2082, as in the past, to assess compliance with the Journalists’ Code of Conduct and the election code.

The council said it has taken serious note of recent content from some media outlets that appears designed to influence the election and voters. It pointed to materials presented as “election analysis,” “special reports,” and “surveys” that name political parties and candidates in a manner similar to opinion polls and could sway public opinion.

It also noted concern over news content carrying claims such as “this candidate will win,” “this candidate is far ahead,” “voters are shifting toward the new,” “there is a wave for this one but not for that one,” and “in the danger zone,” stating that such reporting can affect public sentiment and mislead voters. The council made clear that such material could harm the conduct of free and fair elections and that content appearing to violate the code has been placed under notice.

Assistant Spokesperson Ram Sharan Bohara said media houses and journalists, given the importance of their profession, must exercise greater restraint, responsibility, and accountability at this important historical moment. He cautioned that content circulated in the name of press freedom can still cause benefit or harm to different actors.

The council has urged media organizations to disseminate content in a healthy, clean, independent, dignified, neutral, and balanced manner within the boundaries of the code of conduct, noting that the media sector has a special role in ensuring the success of the elections.

It has also called attention to the need to respect voters’ judgment, freedom, and secret ballot, and urged media not to publish or broadcast material that could adversely affect free and fair elections or influence voters.

People’s News Monitoring Service