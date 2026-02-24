Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 24: A Nepali man in his 50s killed his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon on Monday morning in Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

The man also seriously injured his son-in-law. The attacker later died after being shot by police.

Although social media reports say the incident involved a Nepali family, the names of those involved have not yet been made public.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described the incident as a family massacre. Police said they encountered a gruesome scene covered in blood upon arriving at the house. Authorities confirmed that the attacker used a sharp weapon in the killings.

According to reports, the son-in-law was clearing snow outside when he heard an argument inside the house. When he went in, he found his wife collapsed after being stabbed and saw his father-in-law attacking his mother-in-law.

The son-in-law immediately alerted the police. The attacker then also stabbed him.

Police said the man was still attacking the son-in-law when officers arrived. After he repeatedly refused orders to drop the weapon, police opened fire. The attacker, in his 50s, died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

According to local online media, the couple’s daughter died at the scene, while the wife died on the way to the hospital.

The injured son-in-law is receiving treatment at a hospital and remains in serious condition. Police said a one-year-old infant was inside the house but was not injured.

Authorities added that there had been no previous reports of disputes or domestic violence at the residence.

People’s News Monitoring Service