Kathmandu, Feb 24: Nepal Police has launched a high-tech Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Cell at its headquarters in Naxal to make crime investigation and public security more technology-friendly. Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal inaugurated the new unit on Monday at a special program.

After the inauguration, Minister Aryal received a detailed briefing on the cell’s working system, its functions, and its role in security management. Home Secretary Raj Kumar Shrestha, Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, Armed Police Force Inspector General Raju Aryal, and other senior security officials were present at the event.

With cybercrime on the rise, along with organized criminal networks, financial fraud, and digital campaigns that spread social instability, security agencies have been facing growing pressure. Nepal Police said traditional investigation methods alone are no longer sufficient. The new cell has been set up to use advanced tools such as generative AI, machine learning, and automation.

The unit aims not only to analyze information but also to develop systems that can warn authorities before crimes occur. Its main goal is to strengthen digital evidence collection through the institutional use of artificial intelligence.

Even before becoming fully operational, the Nepal Police has reported early success from the cell’s use. Police have already detained individuals involved in five cases of spreading false and misleading information through social media. Arrests were made in Banke, Kanchanpur, Sunsari, Salyan, and Dang, and legal action is underway. Officials say this has shown that technology can help identify offenders quickly and effectively.

Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Abi Narayan Kafle urged citizens to remain cautious when using social media. He warned that anyone who misuses technology to spread confusion in society will be brought under the law and called on the public to follow legal and responsible online behavior.

