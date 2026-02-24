Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 24: The Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal has objected to remarks made by senior Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Balen Shah at a recent election rally in Dhangadhi, where he said contractors should be “tied to trees, made to lie on roads, and locked in sheds.”

The federation said the statement, which targeted construction entrepreneurs, had drawn its serious attention, according to its General Secretary Roshan Dahal.

Referring to the February 18 remark, the federation called it a “cheap, irresponsible stunt for popularity” and said it had insulted 30,000 contractors.

Speaking at a press conference in Kathmandu on Monday, February 23, Dahal said, “It is regrettable that a responsible leader with an engineering background blamed the contractor without identifying the real problems. We strongly demand an immediate public apology.”

People’s News Monitoring Service