Kathmandu, Feb 23: The Rastriya Swatantra Party, RSP, will no longer be allowed to ring its election symbol, the bell, while seeking votes.

On Sunday, the Election Commission urged political parties and candidates not to use the physical form of their election symbols during campaign activities for the House of Representatives election.

Previously, RSP candidates had been asking for votes by ringing bells. Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said the directive was issued after receiving information and complaints that some parties or candidates were carrying and using physical forms of election symbols during campaigns, which had negatively affected overall public peace.

The House of Representatives election is scheduled for March 5.

People’s News Monitoring Service