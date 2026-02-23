Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 23: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader and proportional candidate for the House of Representatives, Khushbu Oli, has stated that the country has fallen into a grave crisis due to the failure of the current political system and leadership. Addressing an election rally held on Monday at Baigundhara Bazaar in Jhapa, she emphasized that there is no alternative to the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state for safeguarding national dignity and ensuring development.

During her address, pointing to a torn national flag at the venue, Oli said, “This torn flag is a mirror of the present condition of our country. Our dignity and pride have been torn in the same way. Leaders of political parties have reduced the state of the nation to rags like this flag. Now the responsibility to change this has fallen on our shoulders.”

Launching a sharp criticism of the republican system, Oli accused it of plunging the country into a mountain of debt. “After the advent of the republic, the country has sunk into debt exceeding NPR 3 trillion. Those who once took to the streets claiming that NPR 120 million was spent on the king are today spending NPR 4 billion in the name of receptions and luxuries,” she said, adding, “Those who said they could not afford to maintain one king are now forced to maintain thousands of corrupt and broker-like leaders as kings.”

She also expressed concern over the declining strength of the Nepali passport and the compulsion faced by youths to toil and sweat on foreign soil. “Earlier, our passport commanded respect in European countries; today it has become weaker than that of African nations. Industries within the country have been shut down, and the only business left is exporting our youth,” she added.

Opposing religious conversion and cultural interference, Oli made it clear that the issue of a Hindu state is RPP’s main agenda. “Our civilization and Hindu identity are under attack. We must recognize the ‘disguised Ravanas’ who wear saffron clothes and visit temples during elections. We will not compromise on protecting our religion and culture,” she said.

Speaking about local issues in Jhapa, particularly the problem of ailani (unregistered public) land, Oli accused major political parties of using the people merely as vote banks for years.

People’s News Monitoring Service.