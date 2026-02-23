Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 23: Senior journalist Kapil Kafle has been elected Chairperson of the Nepal Press Institute. The Institute’s 20th General Assembly held on Sunday elected him to the post.

Nita Sapkota has been elected Vice-Chairperson, Shreeman Sharma (Science) as General Secretary, and Amika Rajthala as Treasurer. The members include Tapnath Shukla, Manteshwari Rajbhandari, Pushkar Mathema, Gangadevi Gurud, Basant Rupakheti, Arun Paudel, and Mohan Nepali. Likewise, outgoing Chairperson Tirtha Koirala and outgoing General Secretary Laxman Upreti have been nominated as members, Chairperson Kafle informed.

According to him, the Press Institute, one of Nepal’s oldest institutions in journalism, has been playing an important role in the development and expansion of journalism. Chairperson Kafle said, “The Press Institute has been teaching journalism. The journalists it has produced are spread across the country. At present, journalism faces a challenge of credibility. We will hold a broad gathering to determine the future course of journalism.”

