Parsa, Feb 23: The District Administration Office in Parsa has imposed a curfew in the Birgunj Metropolitan City area.

A clash broke out between youth groups on Sunday evening. In view of the latest security situation following the incident, the curfew has been enforced from 9:45 am today until further notice.

However, vehicles providing essential services, media personnel, candidates appearing for previously scheduled university examinations, staff deployed at examination centers, vehicles carrying tourists, and vehicles belonging to human rights and diplomatic missions have been allowed to operate.

The District Administration Office Parsa also stated that security personnel will facilitate the movement of air passengers upon verification of their flight tickets.

People’s News Monitoring Service