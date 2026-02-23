Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 23: One of the injured victims from the Dhading bus accident has died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

According to the District Police Office Dhading, the victim died during treatment at the Trauma Center. Police said the deceased was a resident of Syangja.

The bus, bearing registration number Ga 1 Kha 1421 and operated by the Prithvi Transport Entrepreneurs Committee, was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it veered off the road near Bhaisegauda in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality Ward 5 of Dhading at around 1 am last night and fell toward the Trishuli riverbank.

Seventeen people had died at the scene. Of the 44 passengers on board, 27 were sent to various hospitals, including in Kathmandu, for treatment. Those found unconscious were taken to Malekhu and the district hospital.

Rescue operations were carried out overnight by the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and local rafting operators.

Rescuers first transported passengers by boat to a point about one kilometer downstream, then carried them uphill to the road before placing them in ambulances and sending them to hospitals.

The bus was severely damaged after crashing into rocks along the Trishuli riverbank.

Chief District Officer Subedi said the rescue effort faced difficulties due to nighttime conditions, difficult terrain, and a shortage of rescue equipment. “We rescued the injured using police flashlights. We felt the shortage of rescue equipment,” Subedi told Onlinekhabar from the incident site.

