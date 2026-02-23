Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 23: The curfew imposed in Birgunj of Parsa has been lifted. Chief District Officer Bhola Dahal removed the curfew order, citing an improvement in the law and order situation.

Dahal had earlier issued an indefinite curfew order effective from 9:45 a.m. today (Monday).

According to an order issued by the District Administration Office, the curfew was lifted based on the improving security situation and the decision of an all-party meeting. However, a prohibitory order remains in effect even after the curfew has been lifted.

The prohibitory order has been enforced from 6:00 p.m. this evening until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday). The restricted area extends from Bypass Road in the east, Ranighat Bridge in the west, Powerhouse Chowk in the north, and Ghantaghar Chowk in the south.

Within the prohibited area, any kind of gathering, assembly, procession, or demonstration is not allowed.

Tension had erupted in Shripur, Birgunj, on Sunday night following a dispute between two groups. An all-party meeting held today (Monday) reached an agreement to bring those responsible for the incident within the ambit of the law.

People’s News Monitoring Service.