Rautahat, Feb 23: Authorities have lifted the curfew that had been in force in Gaur, the district headquarters of Rautahat, since Friday afternoon, signalling cautious improvement in the local security situation.

The District Security Committee decided to remove the restrictions after reviewing ground conditions. Chief District Officer Dinesh Sagar Bhusal confirmed that the curfew was fully withdrawn from 6 AM on Monday following a revision of the earlier schedule.

Even with the order lifted, the administration is clearly not ready to relax completely. CDO Bhusal appealed to residents to avoid organising public gatherings, protest marches, or rallies that could inflame religious, ethnic, or social sensitivities. Officials plan to monitor developments closely and will make further decisions after reassessing the situation later in the morning.

Security agencies remain on alert across sensitive areas of the town. Local authorities say they want daily life to return to normal but without risking another flare-up.

In a parallel effort to ease tensions, preparations are underway for a goodwill rally aimed at healing the four day dispute between two communities. The event is scheduled to take place at Sabgadha in Gaur Municipality at 7:30 AM. Civil society representatives, along with leaders from both sides of the community divide, are expected to lead the march to send a public message in favour of peace and social harmony.

Officials hope the combination of lifted restrictions and community-level engagement will help restore trust and prevent further unrest in the district.

