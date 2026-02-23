Spread the love

Damak, Jhapa, Feb 23: Senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Balen Shah, has unveiled his election manifesto.

Balen, who is contesting the House of Representatives election from Jhapa Constituency 5, has titled the document the “Jhapa 5 Commitment Paper.”

He has outlined in the document the work he intends to carry out in his capacity as a federal lawmaker. Under the heading “My Commitment,” Balen has detailed his planned initiatives in education, infrastructure, agriculture and employment, women and children, and tourism and industry.

He has also listed, in point form, his proposed work in sports, health, land management, environment, good governance, and arts and culture.

“I will play an important role in ensuring the delegation of constitutional powers to local and provincial governments,” he wrote in the manifesto. He has pledged that if the Rastriya Swatantra Party forms the government, the commitments mentioned in the document will be completed within five years through coordination among local, provincial, and federal governments.

He has clarified that he views politics not as a profession but as a form of public service.

Balen has also stated that he will stand at the forefront in Parliament against disorder and corruption. “I will not sign any agreement against national interest,” the manifesto says. “I will play an effective role in making public services efficient and responsive.”

He has further pledged to ensure in practice that children from poor and marginalized families receive quality education.

“I have come to work in line with public expectations, please allow me to work,” he concluded in the manifesto.

