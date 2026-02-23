Spread the love

Dhading, Feb 23: Seventeen people have died after a passenger bus met with an accident near Charoudi in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, Ward 7, along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading.

Among the dead are 11 men and six women, all of whom died at the scene. One woman and one man among the deceased are foreign nationals.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers. The injured have been rescued and sent to hospitals.

The bus, bearing registration number Ga 2 Kha 1421, was heading from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it plunged toward the bank of the Trishuli River.

All injured passengers have now been rescued from the accident site. Some are receiving treatment at local hospitals, while most have been referred to Kathmandu.

Rescue operations were carried out by all three district security agencies along with residents.

People’s News Monitoring Service