Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has emphasized the need to make Nepal–India economic cooperation more result-oriented. Addressing the Second Indo–Nepal Trade Fair 2026, which began on Friday in New Delhi, the capital of India, he stressed the importance of facilitating smoother customs procedures between Nepal and India, harmonizing standards, strengthening digital trade systems, and easing financial access and technology transfer for small and medium enterprises.

President Dhakal noted that India is Nepal’s largest trading partner and a major source of investment, adding that the open border, cultural proximity, and people-to-people ties make the partnership between the two countries unique.

Stating that the global economy is facing uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions, he underlined the need to further strengthen cooperation between neighboring countries. He expressed the view that the recent Union Budget of India, which prioritizes infrastructure, digital connectivity, green energy, and the promotion of small and medium enterprises, would create new opportunities for Nepal as well.

President Dhakal informed that Nepal is rich in hydropower resources and that electricity exports to India have already begun, adding that with appropriate transmission lines and policy stability, Nepal could become a reliable green-energy partner for India.

He also mentioned that Nepal offers natural beauty, adventure, and spiritual destinations in the tourism sector, and that investment opportunities are expanding in hotels, resorts, and cable-car projects.

He said, “There is immense potential in Nepal in energy, tourism, industrial sectors, special economic zones, cross-border logistics, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, education, and health services. I urge Indian investors to invest in these sectors.”

Noting that Nepal’s private sector has consistently advocated for political stability and economic discipline, he stated that policy reforms are being undertaken in Nepal to maintain investor confidence in the long term.

Emphasizing that the Indo–Nepal Trade Fair is not merely a formal event but a platform to transform goodwill into business partnerships, President Dhakal called on Indian industrialists, businesspersons, and investors to move forward with concrete cooperation in green energy, digital services, tourism, and manufacturing.

He also expressed confidence that Indo–Nepal economic cooperation could be taken to new heights on the basis of political will, policy stability, and mutual trust. The event was attended by high-level representatives, including Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Anil Kumar Sinha; India’s Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia; Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Nepal’s Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma; among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service.