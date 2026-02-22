Spread the love

Butwal, Feb 22: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden has urged voters to understand the power of their vote and think carefully before casting it. Addressing an election rally in Butwal, he said a vote is a form of power, and people should think a thousand times before handing it over.

Lingden said voters in the past have been influenced by false promises, a few liters of petrol, a few hundred rupees, or temptations such as meat and alcohol. He warned that the country could face serious trouble if leaders in power fail to reach a new understanding and correct their mistakes.

He stressed the need for a fresh understanding among the monarchy, political parties, and the younger generation. According to him, the country must end the politics of prohibition and create an environment where the nation benefits.

Lingden asked voters to help make the Rastriya Prajatantra Party a strong force in Parliament. Claiming the party has a clear plan to build the country, he said Nepal’s condition could change within five to six years if work is done free of corruption.

He also claimed that he has not committed corruption, even of one rupee, in his political career and recalled his role in pushing for an investigation into the Pokhara International Airport corruption case.

Lingden appealed to supporters of the Nepali Congress, CPN UML, and the Maoist party to vote once for the RPP’s election symbol, the plough. He called on all voters to support the party in both the first past the post and proportional systems as part of a campaign to save the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service