Kathmandu, Feb 22: The Government of India has supplied tear gas shells to Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) as a grant. The support was provided for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

A senior Armed Police Force official told Ratopati that 10,000 tear gas shells have been received from India for use during the election.

India has also handed over 538 vehicles to the Government of Nepal as assistance for the parliamentary polls. Home Ministry officials said all 538 vehicles have already arrived in Nepal. The consignment includes Bolero jeeps, Scorpio SUVs, and Scorpio pickup vehicles.

Out of these, the government has allocated 93 vehicles to the Armed Police Force. The official said the vehicles received through the Home Ministry have already been dispatched to 44 districts.

He added that new vehicles were sent to 10 districts today.

