Kathmandu, Feb 22: Former prime minister and Nepali Communist Party leader Jhalanath Khanal has said foreign interference in Nepal’s internal politics is increasing.

Speaking at a program in Kathmandu on Saturday, Khanal claimed the issue became evident after the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement was endorsed by Parliament. He said a US delegation met candidates from Nepal’s northern region at Hotel Marriott in Kathmandu, calling the development mysterious.

Referring to the prime minister’s visit to the same region, Khanal argued that such activities signal growing external influence in Nepal’s domestic affairs. “After the MCC was passed, American activity and interest have increased. This is a clear example of foreign interference,” he said.

He urged the public to remain alert to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Khanal also said there is no alternative to what he called scientific socialism with Nepali characteristics to resolve the country’s current crisis. Describing the 2006 people’s movement as a bourgeois democratic revolution, he argued it failed to bring socialism to the country.

Analyzing the current political situation from a Marxist perspective, Khanal said three forces are active in Nepal, revivalist forces, status quo forces, and socialist revolutionary forces.

He stressed that revolutionary land reform and agricultural modernization are necessary for economic prosperity. Criticizing the present education system, he expressed concern that the new generation is losing touch with eastern civilization and cultural values.

Khanal also proposed that Nepal should modernize and open its northern border points to diversify the economy. He said the upcoming election should be treated as a tactical opportunity to lay the groundwork for socialism.

People’s News Monitoring Service