Lisbon, Feb 22: Concern is mounting in Portugal after more than 2,000 Nepali migrants filed complaints saying their police clearance certificates carry fake stamps and signatures from the Portuguese and Nepali embassies.

Affected individuals have been approaching the Nepali Embassy in Lisbon, claiming their police reports issued by Nepal Police are genuine, but the embassy seals and official signatures used during attestation were forged. Some complainants have even named the intermediaries they hired for document verification.

According to Nepali Ambassador to Portugal Prakash Mani Paudel, the number of complaints is rising daily through both email and in person. He said the embassy has received around 1,000 written complaints, with even more arriving electronically. The embassy is currently compiling details of the victims.

The problem appears to have originated during a period when Nepal did not have a functioning diplomatic mission in Portugal. Many migrants had to send their documents to Paris or New Delhi for authentication. In that gap, middlemen allegedly inserted fake seals and signatures.

Portugal’s immigration authority, the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, detected the issue while reviewing applications for temporary residence cards. Authorities have warned some applicants to leave the country after identifying the documents as fraudulent. Victims say they now face accusations of document misuse and forgery despite being defrauded.

One affected migrant estimated that more than 3,000 Nepalis in Portugal could be caught in legal trouble because of the scam. Deepak Nepal from Sindhupalchok, currently in Lisbon, said his residence process has stalled and he fears deportation or even jail. He added that over 1,500 victims are coordinating through a WhatsApp group to seek solutions and support from the Nepali government and community groups.

The controversy traces back to April 30, 2024, when Nepal closed its honorary consulate in Lisbon. Until a full embassy was established, migrants were forced to seek document authentication abroad. Taking advantage of the heavy demand, some Nepali and Indian brokers reportedly produced fake attestations, charging at least 200 euros per document. Two Nepali nationals linked to the racket were arrested months ago.

The issue has also sparked anger within the Nepali community. During a recent embassy interaction in Lisbon, some migrants accused diaspora organizations of remaining silent. One participant alleged that even individuals linked to community bodies were involved in the fraudulent attestation network.

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai has instructed the embassy to investigate the matter and prepare an immediate report. He urged authorities not to treat the case lightly, noting that thousands of Nepalis appear affected.

The embassy has informed Portuguese authorities that while the police reports themselves are authentic, the stamps and signatures used during attestation were forged, indicating migrants were victims of organized fraud rather than perpetrators.