Jhapa, Feb 22: CPN UML Chair KP Sharma Oli has framed the upcoming election as a contest between forces that build the country and those that seek to burn it. Addressing an election rally in Jhapa, he claimed the UML must win to safeguard national sovereignty, development, and prosperity.

Recalling the contributions of his longtime political colleagues, including Hari Bansh Siwakoti and Dr KR Khambu, Oli said the UML has remained in continuous struggle for the past five to six decades and that the country’s future is secure with the party.

Oli expressed concern over what he described as ongoing efforts to halt and disrupt the election. He said such attempts are still being made but insisted the UML will stay focused on securing victory. He accused opposition forces of burning UML flags and engaging in undesirable activities to spoil the election environment, warning that insulting the party flag amounts to an offense against the electoral process.

Listing the achievements of his leadership, Oli argued that only the UML has the right to win the election. He cited progress such as construction of the Hulaki Highway, raising the senior citizens allowance to Rs 4,000, improvement in literacy rates, and the simultaneous foundation laying of 396 basic hospitals.

Responding to criticism against him, Oli said he has been targeted because of his love for the country and his clean record on corruption. He claimed he has stood like a shield against forces trying to divide Nepal along lines of caste, religion, and geography. He declared that the UML is nobody’s puppet and pledged that not even an inch of the country’s territory will be compromised.

Welcoming youths who joined the UML at the event, Oli also urged those who had left the party to return.

People’s News Monitoring Service