London, Feb 22: Experts have expressed concern over rising financial, social, and mental stress among Nepali students studying in the United Kingdom.

They noted the UK economy is under strain, with fewer job openings. Even when students find part-time work, many still cannot cover steep university fees. Missing fee payments or assignment deadlines can even trigger visa cancellation, adding to the pressure.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by Bridge Nepal on Saturday, February 21, experts advised students not to pursue undergraduate study in the UK unless they have a strong financial base.

Nepal’s Acting Ambassador to the UK, Bipin Duwadi, said many undergraduate students face serious problems both in securing jobs and dealing with university systems. He stressed that students who arrive for study must stay focused on academics. Duwadi added that the government had suspended No Objection Certificates for certain universities after reports that Nepali students faced unnecessary hardship.

He cited many cases of students suffering financial and mental strain due to job shortages and urged education consultancies in Nepal to present realistic information instead of selling false hopes. The embassy, he said, continues to support students and welcomes reports of difficulties.

Pawan Kandel, president of the umbrella body of Nepali student societies in the UK, said the recent surge in Nepali student arrivals has brought mounting challenges. Students are struggling with rent, employment, and university compliance. Some have faced expulsion for late fee payments, plagiarism, or poor attendance.

Hari Karki, director of Biz Education UK, urged families not to send children for undergraduate study on loans. Citing cases of student deaths linked to mental stress, he warned that the consequences for families can be devastating.

Principal solicitor Raju Thapa of Everest Law Solicitors outlined the effects of British immigration rules. He expressed concern about a rising trend of students abandoning study to seek asylum, warning that it rarely produces positive outcomes. He cautioned that immigration violations or overstaying can result in a ten-year ban from the UK.

NRNA UK president Rajendra Pudasaini stressed the need for stronger community support and awareness for incoming students.

People’s News Monitoring Service