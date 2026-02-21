Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 21: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered authorities to produce medical entrepreneur and political activist Durga Prasain before the court and to submit written reasons for his arrest.

A single bench of Justice Shreekanta Paudel issued the directive while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Uma Prasain on his behalf. Prasain leads the “Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizens” campaign and has been under scrutiny for allegedly spreading misleading claims that could damage the credibility of the Election Commission.

Prasain had earlier been released on recognisance on February 6 after the Cyber Bureau recorded his statement over remarks related to the elections. Police have detained him multiple times, suspecting he was preparing activities that could disrupt the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5.

He was also questioned in Pokhara before being freed. On Tuesday, police obtained permission from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, to hold him for four days for investigation on charges linked to spreading rumours and disturbing public order.

Prasain was arrested Monday evening again from Thimi and taken to the District Police Range, Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service