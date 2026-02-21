Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 21: The Lumbini Province committee of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has expressed serious concern over what it called disrespectful and indecent behaviour by cadres of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by Rabi Lamichhane, who reportedly stood atop the statue of former King Birendra Shah.

In a statement issued Friday, provincial secretary Rajendra Adhikari strongly condemned the act and expressed regret. The party warned that such disorderly conduct that hurts public sentiment cannot be tolerated.

RPP has urged the RSP to immediately clarify its position and issue an apology over the incident. It also asked the party to commit not to repeat such actions.

“All responsible parties must ensure an environment where voters can cast their ballots without fear. We urge all parties and individuals to maintain healthy competition and avoid any actions that could affect others,” the statement signed by Secretary Adhikari said.

According to the RPP, the incident occurred on Thursday at Birendra Chowk in Tulsipur Sub Metropolitan City, when RSP supporters allegedly climbed onto the statue while RSP chair Rabi Lamichhane was en route to Dang.

People’s News Monitoring Service