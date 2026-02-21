Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 21: UML Chairperson and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed objection to the Supreme Court’s decision to set an ordinary hearing date in the case filed against the dissolution of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa on Saturday, he said that verdicts on matters of constitutional importance should be delivered in a timely manner. He added that when the country is in a complex situation, swift decisions from the court are expected.

Oli remarked that fixing an ordinary hearing date for this case after the March 5 elections is practically meaningless and purposeless.

He further argued that although such cases may theoretically set precedents for the future, justice loses its meaning if it is not delivered on time. “Like expired medicine, delayed justice becomes date-expired,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.