Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 21: In the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2082,83 BS, Nepal imported electric vehicles worth about Rs 14 billion. According to data released by the Department of Customs, from mid-June to mid-January, the country brought in electric cars, jeeps, and vans worth more than Rs 13.84 billion from various countries.

The government collected Rs 8.46 billion in revenue from these imports. Customs data show that a total of 5,894 electric vehicles entered Nepal during the seven months.

A country-wise analysis of imports shows a clear dominance of the northern neighbor China. In this period alone, Nepal imported 4,204 units of electric vehicles from China, with a total import value of about Rs 9.90 billion.

This accounts for more than 71 per cent of total imports. Chinese brand vehicles have become the first choice for Nepali customers because they are available in a wide price range and come with modern technology. From Chinese imports alone, the government collected more than Rs 6 billion in revenue, which makes up a large share of total EV-related revenue.

After China, India is the second-largest exporter of electric vehicles to the Nepali market. In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, Nepal imported 1,263 electric vehicles from India, worth more than Rs 2.65 billion.

Likewise, imports from the Southeast Asian country Thailand have also been notable. During this period, Nepal imported 401 electric vehicles from Thailand worth Rs 1.13 billion.

People’s News Monitoring Service