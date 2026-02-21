Spread the love

Kailali, Feb 21: Three people injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Friday evening at the Vandevi road section in Attariya, Kailali, along the Dhangadhi to Dadeldhura, Bhimdatta Highway, have died.

The Area Police Office, Malakheti, Attariya, said the three injured victims died while being taken to Dhangadhi for treatment after the motorcycles crashed into each other.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ran Bahadur Chand said the deceased included 22-year-old Harish Oli of Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City, Ward 2, who was riding motorcycle number Su Pra 01 0103187. The pillion rider on the same motorcycle, Jeevan Pathak, 23, of Lalpur, Godawari Municipality Ward 6, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

Similarly, the rider of motorcycle number Su Pra 01 009 Pa 7781, estimated 26-year-old Yogendra Shah of Godawari Municipality Ward 1, and the pillion rider, estimated 23-year-old Harish Parki, have died.

DSP Chand said the condition of the accident site suggests the motorcycles were being driven at speeds exceeding 100 kilometres per hour, with parts including wheels scattered at the scene. Yogendra Shah had previously been injured in two separate motorcycle accidents.

Police said the deceased Oli was returning to Dhangadhi after attending a wedding in Godawari when the accident occurred.

People’s News Monitoring Service