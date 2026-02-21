Spread the love

New Delhi, Feb 21: Chandra Prasad Dhakal, president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, stressed the need to make Nepal-India economic cooperation more result-oriented.

Addressing the Second Indo Nepal Trade Festival 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, he called for smoother customs procedures between the two countries, better coordination of standards, stronger digital trade systems, and easier financial access and technology transfer for small and medium enterprises.

Dhakal said India remains Nepal’s largest trade partner and a major source of investment, noting that the open border, cultural closeness, and people-to-people ties make the partnership distinctive.

Pointing to global economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, he urged neighboring countries to deepen cooperation. He added that India’s recent federal budget, which prioritizes infrastructure, digital connectivity, green energy, and support for small and medium enterprises, could create fresh opportunities for Nepal.

He said Nepal is rich in hydropower and has already begun exporting electricity to India. With adequate transmission lines and stable policies, Nepal could become a reliable green energy partner for India.

Dhakal also highlighted expanding investment opportunities in tourism, including hotels, resorts, and cable car projects. He invited Indian investors to explore prospects in energy, tourism, industry, special economic zones, cross-border logistics, agro processing, pharmaceuticals, education, and health services.

He noted that Nepal’s private sector has consistently advocated political stability and fiscal discipline and said policy reforms are underway to build long-term investor confidence.

Calling the Indo Nepal Trade Festival more than a formal event, he described it as a platform to convert goodwill into business partnerships and urged Indian entrepreneurs and investors to pursue concrete collaboration in green energy, digital services, tourism, and manufacturing.

Dhakal expressed confidence that with political commitment, policy stability, and mutual trust, Nepal-India economic cooperation can reach a new height. The event was attended by Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Anil Kumar Sinha, India’s Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nepal’s Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma, and other high-level officials.

People’s News Monitoring Service