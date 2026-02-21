Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 21: The Election Commission has sought clarification from 75 individuals for violating the election code of conduct. Among them, 52 have already responded, the Commission said.

According to Sita Pun, deputy secretary and assistant spokesperson of the Election Commission, clarification was requested from the concerned political parties and candidates regarding 75 complaints received by the Central Code of Conduct Monitoring Committee as of Friday.

The Commission has been seeking explanations after individuals acted against the code of conduct set for the election scheduled for March 5. While 52 people have submitted their responses, replies from the rest are still pending, the Commission said.

To make monitoring effective at the district level and ensure enforcement, assistant chief district officers in all 77 districts have been designated as code of conduct monitoring officers for overall matters, while the chief treasury controllers and treasury controllers have been assigned to monitor financial issues.

Monitoring officers hold discussions with political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to ensure compliance with the code of conduct. They also gather information on violations and proceed with clarification requests based on monitoring findings.

According to the Commission, it is continuing necessary investigations and action on the complaints received to ensure effective compliance with the election code of conduct and to reduce violations.

For effective implementation of the code, the Central Code of Conduct Monitoring Committee, District Code of Conduct Monitoring Committees, district monitoring officers, and the concerned election offices remain active.

People’s News Monitoring Service