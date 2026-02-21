Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 21: A curfew order has been imposed in Rautahat. The curfew was enforced in Sangadha village of Gaur Municipality–6 following a clash between two communities. The District Administration Office issued a press release stating that the curfew came into effect from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (today).

According to Chief District Officer Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, the curfew has been imposed from Mudbalwa Gate in the east, Lalbakaiya Dam in the west, Bam Canal in the north, and the Gaur Customs Office in the south.

The Gaur area of Rautahat had become tense since Friday morning after members of the Hindu community allegedly played musical instruments while prayers were being offered at a mosque. As the situation continued to remain abnormal, the curfew was imposed.

To bring the situation under control, police have been firing aerial shots and launching tear gas shells. During the curfew period, people are completely prohibited from leaving their homes, gathering, taking out rallies, holding meetings or demonstrations, and moving around.

During the clashes, protesters set fire to some vehicles and vandalized a few houses. To prevent further deterioration of the situation, the administration has deployed Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force, and the Nepali Army.

People’s News Monitoring Service.