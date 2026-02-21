Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 21: The Election Commission has intensified the transport of ballot papers and other election materials to constituencies across the country. So far, the Commission has completed ballot delivery in Sudurpaschim, Karnali, and Koshi provinces.

The Commission said distribution of ballots and election supplies is continuing regularly in the remaining provinces. Ballot printing for both the first past the post and proportional representation systems of the House of Representatives election has already been completed.

Under the first-past-the-post system, 20,323,000 ballot papers have been printed, packed, and dispatched for 165 constituencies across 77 districts.

The Commission began transporting ballots from Karnali Province on Magh 29 and has since continued deliveries to Sudurpaschim, Karnali, and Koshi.

It said transportation of election materials other than ballot papers has already been completed. According to the Commission’s schedule, printing for voter education began on Poush 22 at Janak Education Materials Center Limited in Sanothimi, where 1,098,200 sample ballot papers were printed.

Similarly, printing of proportional representation ballots started on Poush 26 and was completed by Magh 13, with a total of 20,830,000 ballots printed.

People’s News Monitoring Service