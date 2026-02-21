Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 21: A complaint has been lodged at the Ministry of Home Affairs demanding action against the senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party and former Kathmandu mayor, Balen Shah.

Yuvraj Safal filed the complaint on Friday, seeking necessary action under the Citizenship Act and cancellation of Shah’s citizenship for allegedly changing his surname arbitrarily. The complaint has already been registered.

In the complaint, he stated, “Former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Balendra Sah, obtained descent-based citizenship number 5192 from the District Administration Office, Mahottari, on Poush 6, 2063.

His surname was recorded as Sah in that citizenship. But after becoming mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, when he obtained a copy of his citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on Asar 19, 2079, his surname was shown as Shah.

Since Balendra Sah obtained the citizenship copy by changing false details, namely the surname, I have submitted this petition seeking the maximum legal action against him under the Citizenship Act, 2006.”

Safal stated in the complaint that any Nepali citizen who wishes to change their surname with facts and reasons can do so under Section 17 of the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2006.

He added, “If Balendra Sah wished to change his surname, there is a legal provision allowing him to do so after completing the required legal process and submitting an application to the concerned authority. But it appears necessary to investigate how he changed his surname without completing the procedure under Section 17 of the Citizenship Act.”

Safal also mentioned in the complaint that the original file submitted by Balen while obtaining the citizenship copy on Asar 19, 2079, at the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, should be investigated.

The complaint demands cancellation of the citizenship obtained with false details and maximum legal action against him under the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2006.

People’s News Monitoring Service