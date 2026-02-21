Spread the love

Pokhara, Feb 21: Pokhara Metropolitan City has warned that illegal structures built along the banks of Fewa Lake must be removed within 15 days. The metropolis issued a public notice giving the ultimatum.

The city said the lake boundary demarcation has been completed in line with the Supreme Court’s order and instructed people not to construct illegal structures within the prescribed standard area.

It noted that structures have been erected overnight within the 65-meter limit of the lake. Bulldozers were used earlier to clear some unauthorized constructions.

“The metropolitan city has repeatedly urged the public not to build any new structures within 65 meters from the lake’s highest water level, as earlier structures built before demarcation will be dealt with as per the Supreme Court’s order,” the notice states.

“Despite this, all unauthorized structures built after the demarcation must be removed within 15 days from the date of publication of this notice.”

The metropolis warned it will remove the structures in accordance with the law if they are not cleared within the deadline, and the cost of removal will be recovered from the concerned individuals or institutions. Work to classify land within the 65-meter zone is in its final stage.

