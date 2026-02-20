Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 20: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has urged the government and political parties to reach an understanding to resolve national problems before the elections.

A meeting of party office bearers held on Thursday at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi called on the government and political forces to build consensus ahead of the polls.

“Given the present situation, we have repeatedly called for an all-party conference representing all views and forces to forge a new understanding. In this process, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has submitted a memorandum to the prime minister and has been holding talks and consultations with various political parties. We once again urge the government and political parties to reach an understanding to resolve national problems, if possible, before the elections,” the party said.

The RPP stressed that it would be appropriate to address national issues first and only then move toward the upcoming election process. It said this would help prevent conflict, unrest, and political friction after the polls.

People’s News Monitoring Service