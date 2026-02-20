Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 20: Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Dr Ana Isabel Xavier jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Nepal in Portugal.

Speaking at the formal ceremony, Foreign Secretary Rai said the official opening of the embassy has institutionalized friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

State Secretary Xavier said she was pleased to welcome the Nepali embassy and expressed Portugal government’s commitment to support future diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

The event was attended by Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Andres Carrascosa Coso, Nepal’s Ambassador to Portugal Prakash Mani Paudel, Secretary General of Portugal’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador Francisco Ribeiro Telles, and other members of the diplomatic community.

After the inauguration, an interaction program was held with representatives of the Nepali community. Foreign Secretary Rai and Ambassador Paudel discussed with community members the prospects for promoting Nepal in Portugal and the problems faced by Nepalis living there.

Presidents and former presidents of the Non-Resident Nepali Association Portugal, leaders of various organizations, and community representatives took part in the program.

Participants complained that the service fees charged by the embassy are expensive. They also urged the embassy to simplify procedures, saying paperwork hassles continue to create difficulties for Nepalis.

Two winners of an open essay competition organized by the embassy were awarded certificates by Foreign Secretary Rai. The embassy had held the competition on the occasion of Constitution Day 2026.

Prashant Shrestha of Kathmandu, currently residing in Portugal, secured first place, while Kapildev Khanal finished second. The winners received certificates and about Rs 32,000 each, equivalent to 200 euros.