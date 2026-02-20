Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 20: Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa has presented what he claims is proof that Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane was directly involved in the cooperative fraud case.

Speaking at an open question and answer program in Kathmandu, Thapa made public court documents and cheque details that he said confirm Lamichhane’s involvement.

“Friends keep asking in the comments, where is the proof. I am here today with evidence,” Thapa said. “These are not accusations I invented. They come from the verdict of the respected division bench of the Supreme Court and facts submitted in various district courts.”

Citing case files from courts in Chitwan and Rupandehi, Thapa said loans worth millions of rupees were issued in Lamichhane’s name.

According to him, records show Lamichhane spent cooperative funds while serving at Gorkha Media Network and personally signed cheques for payments.

“According to Chitwan court records, Rs 117 million was routed to Gorkha Media in Ravi Lamichhane’s name, and 414 cheques bearing his signature have been found,” Thapa claimed.

He also said that Rs 20 million was issued without collateral in Lamichhane’s personal name from Butwal’s Supreme Cooperative.

Referring to a Supreme Court ruling available on its website, Thapa said Lamichhane had participated in a board meeting and in the decision to open a bank account even before becoming managing director.

“Although he claims he received shares free of cost, the investment appears to have come from cooperative funds,” Thapa said. “Even after the date he is said to have left the company, his signature continues to appear on hundreds of cheques.”

Thapa said all these materials are public documents and can be viewed by anyone on the Supreme Court’s website.

People's News Monitoring Service