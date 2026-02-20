Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 20: The Election Commission has called on the public to support the upcoming House of Representatives election through TikTok, offering cash prizes for the most popular videos.

The commission said the national election, set for March 5, can be promoted through short videos that help create election awareness and provide voter education. Given TikTok’s popularity among youth, the commission plans to use the platform for election outreach.

To make the polls more organized and participatory, the commission will run a TikTok video competition focused on election publicity and voter education.

Participants must create a one-minute TikTok video based on topics such as the election code of conduct and voter awareness, post it on their social media, and submit it to the commission’s email by Feb 29.

Among all submissions, the videos with the highest views will receive cash awards. The top video will win Rs 50,000, the second Rs 30,000, and the third Rs 20,000, along with certificates.

Videos must be prepared in the context of the House of Representatives election 2026 and should be message-driven and engaging. The commission said original content with the creator’s own audio and acting will receive priority.

The videos should include information such as the basics of the election, its importance, the correct way to stamp the ballot, compliance with the election code of conduct, and the rights and duties of voters. Creators may focus on any one of these themes.

An individual may submit one video per topic, and videos may also be produced in groups. The commission will hold rights over submitted videos and may broadcast them through its own social media platforms.

Videos that fail to meet the stated criteria or arrive after the deadline will not be accepted. Independent experts, along with the commission, will select the best entries.

People’s News Monitoring Service