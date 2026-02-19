Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 19: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has welcomed the message of former King Gyanendra Shah calling for the resolution of national problems before holding elections. A meeting of the party’s central office-bearers held on Thursday decided to welcome and support the views expressed in the message addressed to the people by former King Gyanendra on the eve of Democracy Day.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Democracy Day, Gyanendra conveyed the message that it would be better to proceed to elections only after resolving national problems.

“The King’s expression—that it would be appropriate to move toward the forthcoming election process only after first resolving national problems, and that elections should be held only after building national consensus and inclusive understanding so that there is no conflict, unrest, or political wrangling afterward—reflects the ground reality of the country. This is precisely the desire of the general public,” the RPP said.

The RPP has also called for putting pressure to build a new understanding and for raising public awareness.

“As far as possible, we once again urge the government and political parties to establish an understanding to resolve national problems before the elections. In line with the King’s message and the party’s policy, the RPP calls on everyone to press for a new understanding even during the election campaign with high morale, and to raise public awareness,” the statement said.

