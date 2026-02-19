Spread the love

The country is passing through a serious geopolitical crisis. There are growing concerns that the United States has planned to develop Nepal as a military launch-pad, which would inevitably invite security tensions with Nepal’s two immediate neighbors. The existing political system has already failed to deliver. It is also financially unsustainable, as the nation has been pushed into an ever-increasing debt burden. The government is relying on both foreign and domestic borrowing merely to meet routine sectoral expenditures.

The interim government has scheduled elections for the House of Representatives on March 21. This is not a solution; rather, it will further create chaos, uncertainty, and political instability, pushing Nepal deeper into a geopolitical crisis.

Despite obstacles created by the government, the general public is increasingly demanding the immediate restoration of the Hindu Kingdom. People have reached the conclusion that the present system cannot bring prosperity to the nation; instead, it is gradually destroying the country from all corners. As a result, despite a prohibitory order issued by the Kathmandu District Administration, a massive human sea gathered at Tribhuvan International Airport on February 13. Protesters crossed the government-marked red line, defying the restrictions, to welcome King Gyanendra upon his return from Damak, Jhapa.

The overwhelming presence of people from TIA to Nirmal Niwas in Maharajgunj sent a clear message: the Nepali people want a king as a guardian who can safeguard Nepal’s independence, sovereignty, and Sanatan Nepali civilization. This was not an isolated incident. Last year as well, on March 9, a similar human sea gathered to welcome King Gyanendra upon his return from Pokhara.

The people have recalled King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s Divya Upadesh and embraced the Prithvi Path as Nepal’s political course. In the same spirit, they remember King Mahendra’s contributions to the modernization of Nepal. In light of these developments and in response to public aspirations, all political parties, patriotic forces, and state authorities—including the Nepal Army—should initiate steps toward restoring Nepal as a Hindu Kingdom in order to defeat foreign designs against the nation.