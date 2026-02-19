Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

Nepal is passing through a serious political crisis as foreign powers compete to establish their influence in Nepal—an independent and sovereign country. In a democracy, elections are important; however, at times they can become a waste of time, money, and effort. The March 5 elections appear to be aimed at safeguarding foreign—particularly American—interests rather than serving the national interest of Nepal.

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Kathmandu from February 12 to 14 as part of a scheduled diplomatic and military engagement. The visit was reportedly intended to advance the nearly 79-year-long partnership between the United States and Nepal, particularly in the areas of disaster preparedness, peacekeeping cooperation, and regional stability. Notably, this visit took place just two weeks before the March 5 elections.

Recently, Bill Huizenga, a U.S. politician serving as a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives, stated that elections in Nepal and Bangladesh open new chapters for engagement in South Asia and help shape U.S. relations with these governments. Remarkably, he also opined that such efforts are aimed at containing China’s presence in South Asia (https://x.com/apligrg/status/2022541911857488350?s=20).

From this perspective, the September 8 and 9 Gen-Z unrest and the burning of the three pillars of the state—executive, judiciary, and legislature—along with damage to public and private property, can be analyzed as well-planned efforts to turn Nepal into a launch-pad for American military interests.

The March 5 elections are thus perceived as an attempt to strengthen pro-American political forces in Nepal by institutionalizing secularism, federalism, and republicanism.

Two distinct agendas are visible in the upcoming elections. One seeks to cement federalism, secularism, and republicanism, while the other advocates for the restoration of a Hindu Kingdom by abandoning federalism. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is the only party in the election race advocating the restoration of a Hindu Kingdom while abandoning the federal structure. If patriotic voters unite around and are convinced by the RPP’s agenda, it can emerge as a strong nationalist force. Therefore, if elections are held on March 5, we must defeat foreign agendas by casting our votes for the RPP. Among the political forces supporting the existing political structure, the Rastriya Swatantra Party is widely viewed as a trusted force promoted by American interests. Nevertheless, the role of the Nepali Congress—now under the leadership of Gagan Thapa—cannot be underestimated.

Many patriotic observers believe that elections to the House of Representatives will not resolve the crisis; rather, they may deepen it. It is evident that no political party is likely to secure the required majority, resulting in a hung parliament. This would prolong political instability, encourage horse-trading, and promote power brokering, thereby creating further space for foreign interference. As the Americans appear to be working toward forming a U.S.-friendly government, any post-election administration may lean toward a distant neighbor, the United States, raising suspicion among Nepal’s two immediate neighbors. In such a scenario, Nepal risks becoming another Ukraine caught between competing regional powers.

To prevent Nepal from turning into a new Ukraine—or producing a new Zelenskyy—the present political system must be reconsidered. A new Nepali model of democracy should be introduced—one capable of preserving Nepali civilization, values, and culture.

The massive gathering on February 13 around Tribhuvan International Airport to welcome deposed King Gyanendra upon his return from Damak, Jhapa, symbolized the continued popularity of the institution of monarchy among the Nepali people. Similar scenes were witnessed last year as well, when large crowds gathered from TIA to his private residence, Nirmal Niwas. Those present carried placards with slogans such as “Come King, Save the Nation” and “Oh King, Save the Nation.” Last year, the political parties’ failure to respond to public sentiment resulted in the September 8 and 9 bloodshed. If the message conveyed by the February 13 gathering is again ignored or delayed, the consequences may be counterproductive, potentially pushing the nation toward a serious existential crisis.

Ultimately, it is up to the Nepali people to decide whether to stop foreign manipulation that creates suspicion among immediate neighbors or allow Nepal to become a battleground for competing foreign powers. The United States must understand that present-day China and India will not remain silent spectators to activities in Nepal that threaten their interests. More importantly, the Nepali people and patriotic leadership must recognize the gravity of the geopolitical situation and act wisely to prevent Nepal from becoming a pawn in great-power rivalry.